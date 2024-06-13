TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 31 May 2024 as follows:



Ex-Dividend Date 20 June 2024

Record Date 21 June 2024

Payment Date 5 July 2024

Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan