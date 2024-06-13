Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills 124.8 g/t Gold Over 3.6 Metres in 80 Metre Down Dip Step Out

Deepest Hole on Project
Three New High-grade Vein Sets at Depth
Two New Top 10 and Three New >100 g/t AuEq*m Intersections
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from SDDSC118 from the Rising Sun prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 - 5).
SDDSC118 is the deepest hole on the project, extending high grade mineralization 80 m down dip (3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au) and intersecting multiple high-grade structures including three new vein sets at depth. The hole recorded three additional > 100 g/t AuEq x m intersections and two top 10 results for Sunday Creek.
Highlights:
- SDDSC118 is the deepest hole on the project and extended mineralisation 80 m down dip with 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au from 1,120.4 m (1,050 m vertically below surface).
- The hole intercepted 11 high-grade vein sets, including three new vein sets at depth with three additional > 100 g/t AuEq x m intersections and two top 10 results for Sunday Creek (0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t Au and 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au) and included seven assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (with three individual assays >900 g/t Au), and four assayed intervals > 2% Sb (up to 19.4% Sb). Drill highlights include:
- 3.1 m @ 39.9 g/t AuEq (38.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 452.5 m, including:
- 1.4 m @ 87.9 g/t AuEq (84.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 454.2 m
- 0.4 m @ 71.2 g/t AuEq (70.3 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 475.4 m, including:
- 0.1 m @ 235.2 g/t AuEq (235.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 475.4 m
- 0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t AuEq (604.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m, including:
- 0.5 m @ 979 g/t AuEq (979 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m
- 1.3 m @ 43.3 g/t AuEq (42.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 675.1 m, including:
- 0.3 m @ 201.9 g/t AuEq (200.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 675.1 m
- 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq (124.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,120.4 m, including:
- 0.2 m @ 1,200 g/t AuEq (1,200 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 1,120.4 m
- 0.2 m @ 1,030 g/t AuEq (1,030 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,121.0 m
- 0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (36.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,180.8 m
- 3.1 m @ 39.9 g/t AuEq (38.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 452.5 m, including:
- Ten drill holes at Sunday Creek at are being processed and analysed, with four holes in progress.
- Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (49.6%), valuing its stake at A$270.4 million (C$247.0 million) based on SXG's closing price on June 12, 2024 AEST.
Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "At Sunday Creek, the trend is your friend, with drill hole after drill hole continuing to demonstrate continuity, extremely high-grades and new discoveries. This time drill hole SDDSC118 demonstrated continuity across multiple structures, while defining three new vein sets and drilling the deepest, and one of the best, intersections at Sunday Creek with 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t Au from 1,120.4 m, in a large 80 m down dip extension below previously defined mineralization.
"Additionally, the hole recorded two top 10 results for Sunday Creek (0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t Au as well as the interval above). The tenor of mineralization is becoming higher grade as we go to depth with the tantalizing prospect that the best is still yet to come at Sunday Creek."
Drill Hole Discussion
One drill hole (SDDSC118) is reported from the Rising Sun prospect. The hole was designed to test the hanging wall position of one high-grade vein set and drill to depth further east than tested previously. The hole intercepted 11 mineralized structures, eight of which are high-grade.
SDDSC118 is the deepest hole on the project and extended high grade mineralization 80 m down dip (3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq). The hole intersected multiple high-grade structures, including seven assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (up to 1,200 g/t Au), and four assayed intervals > 2% Sb (up to 19.4% Sb), with three additional > 100 g/t AuEq x m intersections and two top 10 results for Sunday Creek (0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t Au and 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq). Three new vein sets were defined, and mineralization was extended 80 m below the exploration target.
The hole traversed from the hanging wall to footwall of the dyke/breccia host and provided continuity information in the plane of the eight known vein sets with three new discoveries at depth including 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq (including 0.8 m @ 558.2 g/t AuEq) from 1,120.4 m and 0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq from 1,180.8 m.
High-grade continuity is best demonstrated in vein set RS15 (Figure 3) where SDDSC118 drilled 0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t AuEq (604.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m (estimated true width "ETW" 0.4 m) including 0.5 m @ 979.0 g/t AuEq from 555.7 m. This intersection was located 54 m down-plunge of the previously reported SDDSC100 (4.7 m @ 76.6 g/t AuEq) and 42 m up-plunge from the previously reported SDDSC082 (4.3 m @ 72.3 g/t AuEq), increasing confidence in the definition of the high-grade core of RS15.
Highlights from SDDSC118 include:
- 3.1 m @ 39.9 g/t AuEq (38.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 452.5 m, including:
- 1.4 m @ 87.9 g/t AuEq (84.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 454.2 m
- 0.3 m @ 12.6 g/t AuEq (12.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 459.3 m
- 0.4 m @ 71.2 g/t AuEq (70.3 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 475.4 m, including:
- 0.1 m @ 235.2 g/t AuEq (235.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 475.4 m
- 0.2 m @ 8.5 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 487.6 m
- 0.4 m @ 12.7 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 502.2 m
- 0.4 m @ 46.3 g/t AuEq (44.8 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 540.4 m
- 0.7 m @ 604.0 g/t AuEq (604.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m, including:
- 0.5 m @ 979.0 g/t AuEq (979.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 555.7 m
- 0.1 m @ 12.2 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 568.6 m
- 4.7 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 620.4 m, including:
- 1.4 m @ 11.0 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 621.2 m
- 0.6 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 624.6 m
- 0.1 m @ 193.2 g/t AuEq (193.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 627.2 m
- 0.4 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (11.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 632.7 m
- 0.1 m @ 27.4 g/t AuEq (26.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 657.9 m
- 0.2 m @ 28.7 g/t AuEq (23.4 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 663.4 m
- 0.5 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 671.5 m
- 1.3 m @ 43.3 g/t AuEq (42.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 675.1 m, including:
- 0.3 m @ 201.9 g/t AuEq (200.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 675.1 m
- 0.4 m @ 10.0 g/t AuEq (10.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 711.6 m
- 0.8 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (6.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 970.6 m
- 3.6 m @ 124.8 g/t AuEq (124.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,120.4 m, including:
- 0.8 m @ 558.2 g/t AuEq (558.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,120.4 m, including
- 0.2 m @ 1,200 g/t AuEq (1,200 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 1,120.4 m
- 0.2 m @ 1,030 g/t AuEq (1,030 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,121.0 m
- 0.8 m @ 558.2 g/t AuEq (558.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,120.4 m, including
- 0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (36.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,180.8 m
Pending Results and Update
Ten holes (SDDSC114W1, 119, 119W1, 120, 121, 121W1, 122, 123, 124, 125) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC122W1, 050W1, 126, 127) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
Table 1: Top 10 results from Sunday Creek, showing two intersections in SDDSC118 reported here.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.
Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 2 to 4 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:
???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49.6% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from SDDSC118 reported here (blue highlighted box), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralised veins sets. Showing SDDSC118 reported here (blue highlighted box) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. Three new veins sets identified at depth shown.
Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across C-D in the plane of the modelled vein set RS15, looking towards the north-east. Showing SDDSC118 (blue highlighted box) reported here and prior reported drill holes.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.
Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victorian projects and simplified geology.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
Hole_ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC111
496.7
Apollo
331291
5867823
316.8
270
-38
SDDSC112
490.9
Apollo
331464
5867865
333
267
-42
SDDSC112W1
766.4
Apollo
331329
5867859
200
267
-42
SDDSC113
905.5
Rising Sun
330511
5867853
296.6
67.5
-63.5
SDDSC114
878.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867914
286.6
82
-58
SDDSC115
17.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.6
83
-58.5
SDDSC115A
923.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.7
83
-59
SDDSC116
682.6
Rising Sun
331465
5867865
333.3
272.5
-41.5
SDDSC117
1101
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.5
70.5
-64.5
SDDSC118
1246
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.6
80
-64.5
SDDSC119
854.1
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC120
1022.5
Rising Sun
331110
5867976
319.5
266.5
-55
SDDSC121
588.7
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63
SDDSC122
889.89
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
267.7
74
-62
SDDSC114W1
625.1
Rising Sun
330464
5867914
286.6
82
-58
SDDSC119W1
643
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC123
124.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
276
-52
SDDSC124
969.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
274
-52.2
SDDSC121W1
953.4
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63.8
SDDSC125
551.7
Golden Dyke
330462
5867920
285.6
212
-68
SDDSC126
In progress plan 1000 m
Rising Sun
330815
5867599
295.7
321.6
-54
SDDSC122W1
In progress plan 1185 m
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
276.5
72
-61.4
SDDSC050W1
In progress plan 784 m
Rising Sun
330539
5867885
295.3
77
-63
SDDSC127
In progress plan 760 m
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.9
271.3
-43.3
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC118 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Sb (%)
AuEq (g/t)
SDDSC118
452.45
455.51
3.1
38.2
0.9
39.9
Including
454.15
455.51
1.4
84.6
1.7
87.9
SDDSC118
459.26
459.54
0.3
12.0
0.3
12.6
Including
459.26
459.54
0.3
12.0
0.3
12.6
SDDSC118
463.58
464.12
0.5
1.4
0.6
2.5
SDDSC118
475.38
475.75
0.4
70.3
0.5
71.2
Including
475.38
475.49
0.1
235.0
0.1
235.2
SDDSC118
487.63
488.32
0.7
2.6
0.2
3.0
Including
487.63
487.84
0.2
7.4
0.6
8.5
SDDSC118
502.06
504.25
2.2
3.0
0.1
3.1
Including
502.2
502.62
0.4
12.6
0.1
12.7
SDDSC118
511.61
512.63
1.0
1.8
0.0
1.8
SDDSC118
540.42
540.77
0.4
44.8
0.8
46.3
Including
540.42
540.77
0.4
44.8
0.8
46.3
SDDSC118
555.65
556.38
0.7
604.0
0.0
604.0
Including
555.65
556.1
0.5
979.0
0.0
979.0
SDDSC118
568.57
568.7
0.1
12.2
0.0
12.2
Including
568.57
568.7
0.1
12.2
0.0
12.2
SDDSC118
575.68
576.92
1.2
1.0
0.7
2.3
SDDSC118
582
584.1
2.1
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC118
586.1
586.24
0.1
0.5
0.5
1.5
SDDSC118
590.15
590.6
0.5
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC118
614.13
614.63
0.5
0.6
0.7
1.9
SDDSC118
616.8
617.56
0.8
1.0
0.4
1.8
SDDSC118
620.4
625.13
4.7
3.5
0.6
4.6
Including
621.2
622.62
1.4
9.1
1.0
11.0
Including
624.56
625.13
0.6
4.0
0.5
5.0
SDDSC118
627.19
627.33
0.1
193.0
0.1
193.2
Including
627.19
627.33
0.1
193.0
0.1
193.2
SDDSC118
632.7
633.13
0.4
11.0
0.4
11.7
Including
632.7
633.13
0.4
11.0
0.4
11.7
SDDSC118
654.23
658
3.8
2.7
0.2
3.0
Including
657.85
658
0.1
26.7
0.4
27.4
SDDSC118
662.35
666.26
3.9
1.6
0.2
2.0
Including
663.43
663.63
0.2
23.4
2.8
28.7
SDDSC118
670.68
672
1.3
2.3
0.4
3.1
Including
671.47
672
0.5
5.1
0.6
6.3
SDDSC118
675.09
676.39
1.3
42.5
0.4
43.3
Including
675.09
675.35
0.3
200.0
1.0
201.9
SDDSC118
695.9
696.33
0.4
1.3
0.0
1.4
SDDSC118
711.56
711.91
0.4
10.0
0.0
10.0
Including
711.56
711.91
0.4
10.0
0.0
10.0
SDDSC118
737.44
737.77
0.3
0.4
0.4
1.2
SDDSC118
758.04
758.82
0.8
0.2
0.6
1.3
SDDSC118
763.21
763.55
0.3
1.1
0.3
1.7
SDDSC118
765.39
765.74
0.4
0.2
0.9
1.9
SDDSC118
793.72
794.08
0.4
0.1
0.6
1.3
SDDSC118
815.48
817.09
1.6
1.5
0.0
1.5
SDDSC118
835.1
835.57
0.5
2.6
0.0
2.6
SDDSC118
842.76
842.93
0.2
1.9
0.0
1.9
SDDSC118
847.6
847.72
0.1
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC118
970.62
973.17
2.5
2.9
0.0
3.0
Including
970.62
971.41
0.8
6.5
0.0
6.5
SDDSC118
975.8
976.5
0.7
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC118
979.2
982.43
3.2
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC118
1120.4
1124
3.6
124.8
0.0
124.8
Including
1120.4
1121.2
0.8
558.1
0.0
558.2
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC118 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.
Hole -ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Sb (%)
AuEq (g/t)
SDDSC118
443.8
444.9
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
452.5
452.8
0.3
0.5
0.4
1.3
SDDSC118
452.8
453.2
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
453.2
453.6
0.4
0.5
0.3
1.0
SDDSC118
453.6
454.2
0.6
2.8
0.2
3.2
SDDSC118
454.2
454.4
0.2
6.2
0.3
6.7
SDDSC118
454.4
454.7
0.4
312.0
0.9
313.6
SDDSC118
454.7
455.1
0.3
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC118
455.1
455.2
0.1
1.6
0.1
1.8
SDDSC118
455.2
455.4
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
455.4
455.5
0.1
40.4
19.4
76.9
SDDSC118
455.5
455.9
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
458.5
458.9
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
458.9
459.3
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
459.3
459.5
0.3
12.0
0.3
12.6
SDDSC118
460.4
461.4
1.0
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC118
462.2
462.4
0.3
0.4
0.2
0.9
SDDSC118
463.6
464.1
0.5
1.4
0.6
2.5
SDDSC118
464.4
464.8
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
464.8
465.1
0.3
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC118
475.1
475.4
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
475.4
475.5
0.1
235.0
0.1
235.2
SDDSC118
475.5
475.8
0.3
0.6
0.6
1.8
SDDSC118
475.8
476.0
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
477.1
477.6
0.4
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC118
481.1
482.0
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
487.0
487.6
0.6
0.3
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
487.6
487.8
0.2
7.4
0.6
8.5
SDDSC118
487.8
488.2
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
488.2
488.3
0.1
0.7
0.2
1.1
SDDSC118
489.0
490.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
496.0
497.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
500.0
501.0
1.0
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC118
502.1
502.2
0.1
0.9
0.3
1.4
SDDSC118
502.2
502.6
0.4
12.6
0.1
12.7
SDDSC118
502.6
503.3
0.7
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
503.3
504.0
0.7
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC118
504.0
504.3
0.3
1.1
0.1
1.3
SDDSC118
504.3
505.0
0.8
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
505.0
506.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
506.0
507.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
507.0
507.7
0.7
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC118
507.7
508.0
0.3
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC118
510.0
511.0
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
511.0
511.6
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
511.6
512.1
0.5
2.2
0.0
2.3
SDDSC118
512.1
512.6
0.5
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC118
521.0
522.0
1.0
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
524.9
525.5
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
528.8
529.5
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
529.5
529.9
0.4
0.8
0.1
1.0
SDDSC118
529.9
530.8
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
533.0
534.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
534.0
535.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
536.8
537.6
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
540.4
540.8
0.4
44.8
0.8
46.3
SDDSC118
555.7
556.1
0.5
979.0
0.0
979.0
SDDSC118
556.1
556.4
0.3
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC118
567.7
568.1
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
568.6
568.7
0.1
12.2
0.0
12.2
SDDSC118
568.7
568.8
0.1
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC118
568.8
569.6
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
574.0
574.5
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
574.5
574.9
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
574.9
575.7
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
575.7
576.0
0.3
1.0
0.6
2.0
SDDSC118
576.0
576.7
0.7
0.9
0.5
1.8
SDDSC118
576.7
576.9
0.3
1.2
1.4
3.8
SDDSC118
576.9
577.7
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
582.0
582.3
0.3
1.3
0.4
2.1
SDDSC118
582.3
582.9
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
582.9
583.2
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
583.2
583.9
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
583.9
584.1
0.2
0.8
0.2
1.2
SDDSC118
584.1
585.0
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
585.0
585.3
0.3
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
585.3
585.9
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC118
585.9
586.1
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
586.1
586.2
0.1
0.5
0.5
1.5
SDDSC118
586.2
586.8
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
587.0
587.2
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
587.2
587.8
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
587.8
588.1
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
588.7
589.1
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
589.1
589.6
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
589.6
590.2
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
590.2
590.6
0.5
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC118
590.6
591.2
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
593.2
594.1
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
594.1
594.9
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
594.9
595.0
0.1
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
595.0
595.6
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
595.6
595.9
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
597.7
598.5
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
598.5
598.6
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
599.1
599.3
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
599.3
599.5
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
599.5
599.9
0.5
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC118
599.9
600.2
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
600.2
600.6
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
605.2
605.9
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
605.9
606.1
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
606.1
606.5
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
607.5
607.7
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
608.5
609.3
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
610.7
611.2
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
611.2
611.7
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
614.1
614.2
0.1
1.2
0.1
1.4
SDDSC118
614.2
614.6
0.4
0.5
0.8
2.1
SDDSC118
614.6
615.2
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC118
615.2
615.6
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
615.6
616.3
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
616.3
616.4
0.1
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC118
616.4
616.8
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
616.8
617.0
0.2
0.9
1.1
2.9
SDDSC118
617.0
617.3
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
617.3
617.4
0.2
1.3
0.2
1.7
SDDSC118
617.4
617.6
0.1
1.6
0.8
3.1
SDDSC118
617.6
618.0
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
618.0
618.4
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
618.4
619.0
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
619.0
619.2
0.2
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC118
620.4
621.2
0.8
0.2
0.4
1.0
SDDSC118
621.2
621.6
0.4
4.2
0.6
5.4
SDDSC118
621.6
621.9
0.3
27.2
2.3
31.6
SDDSC118
621.9
622.0
0.2
1.7
0.0
1.8
SDDSC118
622.0
622.4
0.4
0.6
0.2
1.0
SDDSC118
622.4
622.6
0.2
10.4
2.0
14.2
SDDSC118
622.6
622.9
0.3
0.8
0.1
0.9
SDDSC118
622.9
623.3
0.4
1.4
0.8
2.8
SDDSC118
623.3
623.7
0.4
0.8
0.5
1.7
SDDSC118
623.7
624.6
0.9
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
624.6
625.1
0.6
4.0
0.5
5.0
SDDSC118
625.1
626.1
0.9
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC118
626.1
626.7
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
627.2
627.3
0.1
193.0
0.1
193.2
SDDSC118
627.3
627.7
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
627.7
628.4
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
630.5
630.7
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
632.7
633.1
0.4
11.0
0.4
11.7
SDDSC118
633.1
633.7
0.6
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
643.0
643.1
0.1
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC118
644.2
644.9
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
645.4
645.8
0.4
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
647.8
648.4
0.6
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
648.4
649.4
1.0
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
649.4
650.0
0.7
0.5
0.2
0.8
SDDSC118
650.0
650.5
0.4
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC118
650.5
650.9
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.7
SDDSC118
650.9
652.0
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
652.0
652.1
0.2
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC118
653.0
653.7
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
653.7
654.2
0.5
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC118
654.2
654.7
0.5
1.3
0.3
1.9
SDDSC118
654.7
655.0
0.3
3.5
0.3
4.0
SDDSC118
655.0
656.0
1.0
2.6
0.0
2.6
SDDSC118
656.0
657.0
1.0
0.1
0.2
0.4
SDDSC118
657.0
657.5
0.5
3.6
0.2
4.0
SDDSC118
657.5
657.9
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
657.9
658.0
0.2
26.7
0.4
27.4
SDDSC118
658.0
659.1
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
659.1
660.0
0.9
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC118
661.0
661.9
0.9
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
661.9
662.4
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC118
662.4
662.6
0.3
2.5
0.3
3.1
SDDSC118
662.6
663.2
0.6
0.0
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
663.2
663.4
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC118
663.4
663.6
0.2
23.4
2.8
28.7
SDDSC118
664.7
664.8
0.2
0.6
0.3
1.1
SDDSC118
664.8
665.9
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
665.9
666.3
0.4
0.9
0.1
1.1
SDDSC118
667.2
668.0
0.8
0.2
0.2
0.6
SDDSC118
668.0
668.9
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
668.9
670.0
1.1
0.5
0.2
0.8
SDDSC118
670.0
670.7
0.7
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC118
670.7
671.5
0.8
0.4
0.3
1.0
SDDSC118
671.5
672.0
0.5
5.1
0.6
6.3
SDDSC118
672.0
673.1
1.1
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
673.1
674.0
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
674.7
675.1
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
675.1
675.4
0.3
200.0
1.0
201.9
SDDSC118
675.4
675.6
0.3
0.9
0.2
1.4
SDDSC118
675.6
676.4
0.8
3.9
0.3
4.5
SDDSC118
676.4
677.5
1.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
677.5
678.2
0.7
0.7
0.2
1.0
SDDSC118
678.2
679.0
0.8
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC118
679.0
680.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
693.8
694.1
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
694.1
694.7
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
694.7
695.5
0.9
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC118
695.5
695.9
0.4
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
695.9
696.3
0.4
1.3
0.0
1.4
SDDSC118
704.1
704.2
0.2
0.6
0.2
0.9
SDDSC118
711.6
711.9
0.4
10.0
0.0
10.0
SDDSC118
723.1
723.6
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
723.6
723.8
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
724.0
724.3
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
724.3
724.6
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
734.5
734.7
0.2
0.2
0.4
0.8
SDDSC118
736.1
737.0
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
737.0
737.4
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
737.4
737.8
0.3
0.4
0.4
1.2
SDDSC118
739.4
739.7
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
741.0
741.6
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
741.6
742.3
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
745.9
746.1
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
746.1
747.1
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
747.1
747.5
0.4
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
747.5
748.2
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
748.2
748.6
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
748.6
749.2
0.6
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
749.2
750.0
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
750.6
750.8
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
750.8
751.6
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
751.6
752.0
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
752.3
752.9
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
752.9
753.6
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
754.9
755.7
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
757.8
758.0
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
758.0
758.8
0.8
0.2
0.6
1.3
SDDSC118
758.8
759.5
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
759.5
760.2
0.7
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC118
761.2
761.7
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
761.7
762.3
0.7
0.1
0.2
0.5
SDDSC118
762.3
763.2
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
763.2
763.6
0.3
1.1
0.3
1.7
SDDSC118
763.6
763.7
0.2
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC118
763.7
764.5
0.8
0.0
0.1
0.2
SDDSC118
764.5
764.8
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
764.8
765.4
0.6
0.1
0.3
0.7
SDDSC118
765.4
765.6
0.2
0.3
1.2
2.6
SDDSC118
765.6
765.7
0.2
0.2
0.6
1.3
SDDSC118
765.7
766.4
0.7
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC118
766.4
767.0
0.6
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC118
767.0
767.4
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC118
767.4
768.4
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
768.4
769.4
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
784.0
784.9
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
792.9
793.7
0.9
0.1
0.2
0.5
SDDSC118
793.7
794.1
0.4
0.1
0.6
1.3
SDDSC118
794.1
794.3
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
797.3
797.5
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
809.2
809.5
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
809.5
809.7
0.2
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC118
809.7
809.9
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
809.9
810.3
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
810.3
810.5
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
811.6
812.3
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
813.0
813.5
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
814.5
814.6
0.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
814.6
815.5
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
815.5
815.9
0.4
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC118
815.9
816.2
0.3
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC118
816.2
816.4
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
816.4
816.7
0.3
1.9
0.0
1.9
SDDSC118
816.7
817.1
0.4
2.5
0.0
2.5
SDDSC118
817.1
817.7
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
817.7
818.2
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
818.2
818.4
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
818.4
819.1
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
819.1
819.4
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
819.4
819.8
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC118
820.6
820.8
0.2
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
820.8
821.6
0.9
0.0
0.1
0.2
SDDSC118
821.6
822.1
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC118
822.1
822.5
0.5
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC118
823.0
823.5
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
823.5
823.8
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.5
SDDSC118
823.8
824.4
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
824.6
824.9
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
825.7
825.9
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
828.4
829.0
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
832.8
833.8
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
835.1
835.6
0.5
2.6
0.0
2.6
SDDSC118
835.6
835.9
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
835.9
836.7
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
836.7
837.0
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
837.0
837.3
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
840.8
841.8
1.0
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC118
841.8
842.8
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
842.8
842.9
0.2
1.9
0.0
1.9
SDDSC118
842.9
843.1
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
844.2
844.3
0.2
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
844.3
844.6
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC118
844.6
845.1
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
845.1
845.5
0.4
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC118
845.5
845.9
0.4
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
845.9
846.6
0.7
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
846.6
846.7
0.1
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC118
846.7
847.3
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
847.3
847.6
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
847.6
847.7
0.1
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC118
847.7
848.2
0.5
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
848.2
848.4
0.2
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
848.4
848.7
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
848.7
848.9
0.2
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC118
848.9
849.2
0.3
0.8
0.1
0.9
SDDSC118
849.2
849.4
0.3
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC118
849.4
849.6
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
849.6
849.9
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
849.9
850.0
0.1
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
850.0
850.4
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
850.4
850.9
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
922.0
922.3
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
967.2
967.7
0.5
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC118
967.7
968.3
0.6
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
968.3
969.0
0.7
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
969.0
970.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
970.0
970.6
0.6
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC118
970.6
971.4
0.8
6.5
0.0
6.5
SDDSC118
971.4
971.8
0.3
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC118
971.8
972.2
0.4
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC118
972.2
973.2
1.0
1.3
0.0
1.4
SDDSC118
973.2
973.6
0.5
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC118
973.6
974.6
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
975.2
975.8
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
975.8
976.5
0.7
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC118
978.2
979.2
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
979.2
979.6
0.4
0.8
0.2
1.1
SDDSC118
979.6
979.8
0.3
0.7
0.1
1.0
SDDSC118
979.8
980.2
0.4
1.6
0.0
1.6
SDDSC118
980.2
981.1
0.9
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
981.1
982.1
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
982.1
982.4
0.3
1.1
0.0
1.2
SDDSC118
982.4
982.8
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
982.8
983.7
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
984.2
984.9
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
986.8
987.8
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
995.5
996.5
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
996.5
997.0
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
997.6
998.2
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
998.2
998.8
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1000.0
1000.2
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1002.0
1002.9
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1002.9
1003.3
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1003.3
1003.8
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1007.3
1008.1
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1008.1
1008.8
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1014.6
1015.9
1.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1015.9
1016.5
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1016.5
1017.1
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1017.9
1018.2
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1018.5
1018.8
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1018.8
1019.1
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1019.1
1019.3
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
1021.8
1022.5
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1027.9
1028.1
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1028.8
1029.3
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1030.0
1030.3
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1030.9
1031.3
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1031.7
1032.1
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1032.6
1032.9
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1032.9
1033.3
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1033.3
1033.7
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1033.7
1034.1
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1034.1
1034.4
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1034.4
1034.8
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1034.8
1035.2
0.4
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
1035.2
1035.6
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1035.9
1036.4
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1036.4
1037.0
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1037.0
1037.5
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1037.5
1037.7
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1037.7
1038.6
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1040.5
1041.5
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1041.5
1041.8
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1042.4
1042.7
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1045.2
1045.5
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1045.5
1045.9
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1049.1
1049.4
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1057.3
1057.8
0.4
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
1057.8
1058.3
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1113.8
1114.2
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1120.4
1120.6
0.2
1200.0
0.1
1200.1
SDDSC118
1120.6
1121.0
0.4
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC118
1121.0
1121.2
0.2
1030.0
0.0
1030.0
SDDSC118
1121.2
1122.0
0.8
2.0
0.0
2.0
SDDSC118
1123.0
1124.0
1.0
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC118
1124.0
1125.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1125.0
1126.0
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1127.0
1128.0
1.0
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
1131.0
1132.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1132.0
1133.0
1.0
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
1141.0
1142.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1145.0
1146.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1156.0
1157.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1159.6
1160.6
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1165.9
1166.5
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1166.5
1167.0
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1167.4
1167.6
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1167.6
1167.9
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1167.9
1168.3
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1168.3
1168.6
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1168.6
1168.7
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1168.7
1169.2
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1170.1
1170.4
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1170.4
1170.5
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1170.5
1170.7
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1173.3
1173.5
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1174.4
1175.4
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1176.3
1177.2
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1177.2
1178.1
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1178.8
1179.2
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1179.9
1180.4
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1180.4
1180.8
0.4
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC118
1180.8
1181.0
0.2
36.0
0.0
36.0
SDDSC118
1181.0
1181.3
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1182.7
1183.3
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1185.1
1185.4
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1186.4
1186.8
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1186.8
1186.9
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1187.7
1187.9
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1187.9
1188.7
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1190.4
1190.6
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1191.3
1191.7
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1196.0
1197.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1198.2
1198.3
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1199.6
1200.0
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1200.7
1201.1
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC118
1201.1
1201.3
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1202.2
1202.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1202.9
1203.3
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC118
1203.3
1203.8
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1207.6
1207.7
0.1
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC118
1207.7
1208.0
0.3
1.5
0.0
1.5
SDDSC118
1208.0
1208.2
0.2
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
1208.2
1208.6
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC118
1208.6
1208.7
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC118
1208.7
1209.5
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1209.5
1210.2
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC118
1210.2
1210.9
0.7
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC118
1210.9
1211.2
0.2
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC118
1231.3
1231.8
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited
View the original press release on accesswire.com