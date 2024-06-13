Panel Built Inc. Announces Release of White Rooms to Enhance Product Line

Economical alternative to traditional cleanrooms now available at Panel Built

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Panel Built Inc., a leading modular building manufacturer, has announced adding white rooms to its comprehensive cleanroom solutions. This new offering aims to provide an economical yet efficient alternative for businesses requiring controlled environments for delicate operations.



White Room

A white room is a versatile solution that shares the same purpose as a cleanroom in preventing contamination, but white rooms do not require the stringent certifications that cleanrooms do. This key difference makes white rooms a cost-effective choice for industries where high-level sanitation is not mandatory but a controlled environment is still crucial, offering a tailored solution to specific business needs.

Key Features of Panel Built's White Rooms:

Positive Internal Pressure:?White rooms are designed with a positive pressure system to maintain cleanliness. This system ensures that when doors are opened, clean air flows out, preventing external particles from entering the room.

HVAC Filtration: White rooms utilize ULPA and HEPA filters in their HVAC systems, which can remove up to 99.9% of airborne particles. This system is crucial for maintaining the desired level of air purity.

Wall Facings: Using vinyl-covered gypsum and non-porous FRP wall facings helps prevent particle accumulation, making the walls easy to clean and maintain.

Sticky Mats: These mats help keep dirt, grime, and dust from entering the white room.

In addition to these features, Panel Built's modular construction approach allows for the easy expansion of white rooms, ensuring they can grow alongside a company's operational needs.

For more information about Panel Built's white rooms and other sanitation solutions, visit our website at panelbuilt.com. For inquiries, contact our team at 800.636.3873 or email us at info@panelbuilt.com.

About Panel Built Inc.: From modular offices to mezzanines, Panel Built has experience engineering, designing, and installing structures for various commercial, military, government, and industrial customers. Panel Built operates under one mission,?"To Solve Our Customers' Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service."

