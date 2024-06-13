Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company with a Sharestructure at 4.7mm float) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary) innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce a new appointment to the Marketing Team.

The Company appoints:

Tal C. Finney as Head of West Coast Marketing.

Mr. Finney received his Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School of Los Angeles and Diploma in International Trade, Finance and Business Law from ISSEC in Paris, France. Mr. Finney spent spent over eight years as Counsel to the California State Controller, Lieutenant Governor, and Governor and even years practicing business and malpractice litigation, regulatory compliance and enforcement, corporate transactions, and insurance coverage.

In 1995 Mr. Finney entered the public service, resulting in the substantial development of his government regulatory and political expertise. Since then, he has created a unique practice consisting of corporate and transactional, regulatory compliance, land use and development, energy, entertainment, government, international business, insurance, and administrative law work representing Fortune 100 companies, government entities, mid-sized, and start-up ventures in a wide variety of industries, including aerospace, education, life science, high tech, entertainment, agricultural, commercial development, insurance and brokerage, and others.

In 1993, Mr. Finney was elected Controller of the statewide California Democratic Party. In 1995, he was appointed by the State Controller to serve as General Counsel and Deputy Controller. In 1998, he was appointed to serve as General Counsel to the Lieutenant Governor. In 1999, Mr. Finney became Senior Advisor and Director of Policy to the Governor of California.

Prior to his California state experience, Mr. Finney worked in Washington, D.C. for presidential campaigns and Members of the United States Congress. His work also included Congressional committee work and constituency work in Congressional district offices. He was a member of the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference for the United States Armed Forces.

Please see the full Biography of Mr. Finney at:

http://www.passivesecurityscan.defensetechnologiesintl.com/company.html

"Tal, as the President of Passive Security Scan, Inc. I extend my sincere welcome to you as part of our team and I look forward to working with you. Thank you for joining our mission to protect lives for a safer future in the West Coast and across our country." - Eric Forrest, President PSSI.

"I am delighted to welcome Tal Finney as the head of Westcoast Marketing. As part of our team. Mr. Finney's Professional background and service to the State and Federal Governments will bring valuable support to our National Marketing Team," said Merrill W. Moses the Company's president.

DTII Outstanding Shares 9,729,878

Restricted 4,310,516

Unrestricted 5,419,362

FLOAT 4,712,566 (unchanged)

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances.

The Passive Portal Zero-Radiation gateway, our newest model in production and ready for the market. The EBT Station recognizes elevated body temperatures, with an option for mask warning as well as Contact tracing.

