Resolution Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Webinar on Liver Disease with World Leading Hepatologist Arun Sanyal, M.D.

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited ("Resolution"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing macrophage cell therapies to treat end-stage liver disease, today announces that it will host a virtual R&D webinar on Friday 28thJune 2024 at 12.30 BST / 7.30 EDT for investors, analysts and media.

The event will feature an in-depth update on the clinical data from the extended MATCH Phase 2 clinical study and provide insight on Resolution's novel discovery platform for engineered macrophage cell therapy to enhance therapeutic efficacy in end-stage liver disease (ESLD). Poster presentations on these data were presented at the EASL Congress 2024, held in Milan between 5-8 June 2024.

The R&D webinar will be moderated by Amir Hefni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Resolution, and include presentations from Cliff Brass, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Resolution, and expert hepatologist, Arun Sanyal, M.D., Director of the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, Virginia Commonwealth University, who will discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for liver disease. Following these presentations, a live Q&A session will take place with the Resolution leadership team and Dr Arun Sanyal. Registered attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions before and during the webinar.

A live webcast of the virtual event can be accessed on Resolution's website. An archived replay will be available on Resolution's website shortly following the conclusion of the event.

For further information on the R&D webinar, or to register your interest, please contact Optimum Strategic Communications at resolution@optimumcomms.com or register using this link.

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering macrophage cell therapy for transformative outcomes in inflammatory organ diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to engineer autologous macrophages with distinct pro-regenerative properties as cell therapy medicines capable of delivering superior patient outcomes across the spectrum of inflammatory organ disease. Resolution's initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product candidate with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, for patients diagnosed with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform beyond the liver into indications where engineered macrophages have therapeutic potential. Resolution Therapeutics is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

