

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) said it will acquire shares held by Warner Bros. Discovery in the electric car racing series Formula E. This will bring Liberty Global's total share of ownership in Formula E to 65%.



Formula E is the only FIA sanctioned electric world motor racing championship. It now has almost 400 million fans around the world, 11 teams and 22 drivers on the grid.



Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global, said: 'Formula E has a massive potential for further growth while integrating the most advanced sustainability standards in sports.'



