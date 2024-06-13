Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Tessin Nordic Holding AB (Record Id 265923)

With effect from June 14, 2024, the subscription rights in Tessin Nordic Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 28, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: TESSIN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022243192 Order book ID: 339931 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 14, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Tessin Nordic Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 26, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: TESSIN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022243200 Order book ID: 339930 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB