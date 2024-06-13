Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2024 16:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Tessin Nordic Holding AB (Record Id 265923)

Correction regarding changed Tick Size. Changed to "High Tick".

With effect from June 14, 2024, the subscription rights in Tessin Nordic
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including June 28, 2024. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   TESSIN TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022243192              
Order book ID:  339931                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High Tick                

With effect from June 14, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Tessin Nordic
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including July 26, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   TESSIN BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022243200              
Order book ID:  339930                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High Tick                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
