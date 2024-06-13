AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Through Transport Mutual Insurance Association Limited (TTB) (Bermuda) and its subsidiaries, TT Club Mutual Insurance Limited (TTI) (United Kingdom) and TT Club Mutual Insurance N.V. (TTNV) (Netherlands). TTB, TTI and TTNV are collectively known as the TT Club (the club). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of TTB reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings of TTI and TTNV reflect their strategic importance to TTB, and the implicit and explicit support that they receive from TTB, particularly in the form of comprehensive reinsurance protection.

TTB's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is well in excess of the minimum required for the strongest assessment level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The club's balance sheet strength also benefits from a relatively conservative investment strategy and a track record of prudent reserving over a decade, although for 2023, the club reported prior year adverse reserve development. AM Best views TTB's dependence on reinsurance, used to manage the club's capacity, as an offsetting balance sheet strength assessment factor. The associated risks are mitigated partially by the high credit quality of the club's reinsurance partners, many of which TT Club has long-established relationships with.

TTB's adequate operating performance is demonstrated by a five-year (2019-2023) weighted average return-on-equity ratio of 5.4%. Although TTB reported a technical loss for 2023, driven by strengthening its reserves, the club's earnings are underpinned by profitable underwriting results over the cycle, demonstrated by a five-year weighted average combined ratio of 98.1%. In addition, the club's overall earnings are supported by modest investment returns.

TT Club is a specialist mutual insurance organisation, operating in the international transport and logistics industry. It offers property and liability risk cover for port, ship and logistics operators, and provides loss prevention and risk management services to its members. The club has a strong position in its niche market, which is highlighted by its excellent member retention and supported by its global presence.

For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry.

