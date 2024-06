As communicated previously, from 26th of April 2024, the value of delta is being incorrectly reflected in member level reports for EMIR Refit (CCP Harmonized file & EMIR V5). Please be informed that the new implementation date for adjustment in delta formatting is 17th of June 2024. For additional information concerning this notice please contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com