Dow Jones News
13.06.2024 17:13 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Results of AGM

DJ SWEF: Results of AGM 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Results of AGM 
13-Jun-2024 / 15:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 June 2024 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
Results of Eleventh Annual General Meeting 
 
The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that, at the Eleventh Annual 
General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 13 June 2024, all resolutions put to the meeting were approved by 
shareholders. 
 
Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: 
 
Ordinary Resolution 
                                            For*    Against  Withheld** 
 
 1. To receive the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for 
  the period ended 31 December 2023. 
                                            182,891,556 
                                                  0     14,741 
 
 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the period ended 31 
  December 2023.                               182,890,756 325    15,216 
 
 3. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, John Whittle. 
                                            175,877,929 7,013,625 14,743 
 
 4. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Shelagh Mason. 
                                            181,183,429 1,708,126 14,742 
 
 5. To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Charlotte Denton. 
                                            181,183,429 1,708,126 14,742 
 
 6. To elect as a Director of the Company, Gary Yardley. 
                                            181,183,429 1,708,126 14,742 
 
 7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 
                                        182,884,959 6,597   14,741 
 
 8. To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. 
 
                                            182,891,556 0     14,741 
 
 
 9. To approve the Company's dividend policy. 
                                            182,891,556 0     14,741 
 
Special Resolution 
 
 
10. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. 
                                        182,891,556 0     14,741

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of Eleventh Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 24 May 2024, copies of which are is available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism National Storage Mechanism | FCA ***

* Includes discretionary votes received

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution

*** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

+44 (0) 203 5303 630

Duke Le Prevost

Starwood Capital

+44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Jefferies International Limited

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

Henry Wilson Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00BRC3R375 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  327873 
EQS News ID:  1924741 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924741&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)

