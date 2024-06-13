Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

13 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 564.049p. The highest price paid per share was 572.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,791,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,844,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

169

562.000

16:21:05

921

562.000

16:21:05

513

562.000

16:21:05

337

561.800

16:19:21

937

561.800

16:19:21

1495

560.400

16:16:34

1507

560.200

16:13:28

1287

560.000

16:11:08

1206

560.200

16:09:14

37

560.200

16:09:14

441

560.600

16:07:25

820

560.600

16:07:25

426

560.400

16:04:02

384

560.400

16:04:02

542

560.400

16:04:02

42

560.400

16:03:59

715

561.200

16:02:49

767

561.200

16:02:49

569

561.200

15:59:10

829

561.200

15:59:10

1059

561.800

15:55:07

446

561.800

15:55:07

421

561.800

15:51:36

1000

561.800

15:51:36

1434

561.800

15:48:49

957

561.800

15:45:41

317

561.800

15:45:15

667

562.400

15:39:13

653

562.400

15:39:13

1488

561.600

15:33:55

1174

559.800

15:31:20

184

559.800

15:31:20

1188

560.200

15:26:52

262

560.200

15:26:52

1536

560.600

15:23:04

1542

560.600

15:18:20

1013

559.800

15:15:08

251

559.800

15:15:08

1437

560.400

15:11:35

1490

561.200

15:09:49

1317

561.000

15:05:47

1358

561.000

14:59:56

34

562.000

14:55:43

1237

562.000

14:55:43

900

562.000

14:52:13

575

562.000

14:52:13

1402

562.600

14:48:40

33

562.600

14:48:40

72

562.800

14:48:00

106

562.200

14:45:05

1141

562.200

14:45:05

1445

562.600

14:41:19

1410

562.000

14:37:41

1288

560.800

14:35:18

1244

561.600

14:31:39

396

561.800

14:30:11

1078

561.800

14:30:11

1436

561.800

14:25:13

992

561.200

14:15:45

368

561.200

14:15:45

1359

561.600

14:08:17

1415

562.600

14:03:29

768

564.400

13:56:22

587

564.400

13:56:22

1466

564.200

13:50:35

304

565.000

13:46:20

1162

565.000

13:46:20

1444

565.600

13:39:21

1359

565.600

13:34:01

1441

565.600

13:31:00

1376

565.600

13:31:00

852

562.200

13:23:15

612

562.200

13:23:15

1292

563.200

13:18:40

1000

563.000

13:14:40

369

563.000

13:14:40

235

563.400

12:56:08

1206

563.400

12:56:08

1284

563.600

12:49:44

1477

564.800

12:39:26

32

564.800

12:39:26

1246

563.400

12:25:39

1392

562.400

12:19:55

1326

561.400

12:10:04

1278

563.200

12:00:07

91

564.400

11:51:18

1148

564.400

11:51:18

1434

564.800

11:34:06

770

564.600

11:23:37

721

564.600

11:23:37

72

566.200

11:11:15

1296

566.200

11:11:15

1257

566.800

10:59:50

368

567.600

10:45:57

1000

567.600

10:45:57

456

566.600

10:39:00

842

566.600

10:39:00

1246

568.000

10:23:18

220

568.000

10:23:18

1315

567.800

10:14:25

1438

567.800

10:08:44

1513

566.000

09:48:47

1460

568.000

09:40:46

1463

568.800

09:30:03

395

568.800

09:15:04

1008

568.800

09:15:04

1462

569.600

09:05:35

1239

570.000

08:55:36

882

570.400

08:48:28

640

570.400

08:48:28

1285

571.000

08:36:07

1348

572.200

08:28:23

459

571.800

08:12:26

1000

571.800

08:12:26

1276

572.000

08:09:22

1706

570.200

08:07:46

1320

570.400

08:01:50

1293

570.600

08:00:52


© 2024 PR Newswire
