Regulatory News:

The Mixed General Meeting of NHOA S.A. (Paris:NHOA) (« NHOA »), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fastcharging network in Southern Europe, whose securities are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (NHOA.PA), was held on 13 June 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Paris time) at 2 Rue Ancelle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

The shareholders were convened to vote on the following resolutions:

Resolution n°1 - Approval of the individual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2023 and discharge to the members of the Board of Directors;

The shareholders' attendance was as follows:

Total number of shares 214,103,780 Total number of shareholders represented or giving a proxy to the chairman or voting by mail 15 Total number of voting rights expressed by the shareholders represented or giving a proxy to the chairman or voting by mail 187,965,213

Thus, the quorum reached was of 87,791%.

The results of the vote are as follows:

Resolution Outcome Votes in favor Votes against Abstention Resolution n°1 Approved 187,965,099 100% 0 0.00 114 Resolution n°2 Approved 187,965,099 100 0 0.00 114 Resolution n°3 Approved 187,965,099 100 0 0.00 114 Resolution n°4 Approved 187,965,099 100% 0 0.00 114 Resolution n°5 Approved 187,965,099 100% 0 0.00 114 Resolution n°6 Approved 187,965,099 100% 0 0.00 114 Resolution n°7 Approved 187,965,099 100% 0 0.00 114 Resolution n°8 Approved 187,271,929 99.63 693,170 0.37 114 Resolution n°9 Approved 187,965,099 100 0 0.00 114 Resolution n°10 Approved 187,965,092 100 0 0.00 121 Resolution n°11 Approved 187,965,092 100 0 0.00 121 Resolution n°12 Approved 183,919,429 97.85 4,045,663 2.15 121 Resolution n°13 Approved 187,965,092 100 0 0.00 121 Resolution n°14 Approved 187,965,092 100 0 0.00 121 Resolution n°15 Approved 187,965,092 100% 0 0.00 121 Resolution n°16 Approved 187,965,092 100% 0 0.00 121 Resolution n°17 Approved 187,271,929 100 0 0.00 693,284 Resolution n°18 Approved 184,938,178 98.39 3,026,921 1.61 114 Resolution n°19 Approved 187,965,099 100 0 0.00 114 Resolution n°20 Approved 187,965,098 99.99 1 0.01 114 Resolution n°21 Approved 183,919,435 97.85 4,045,664 2.15 114 Resolution n°22 Approved 187,965,099 100 0 0.00 114 Resolution n°23 Approved 187,271,929 100 0 0.00 693,284 Resolution n°24 Approved 187,965,098 99.99 1 0.01 114 Resolution n°25 Approved 187,965,099 100 0 0.00 114

All the proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders.

NHOA Group

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging network, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA Group forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA Group, with offices in France, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom, United States, Taiwan and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go towww.nhoagroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613958662/en/

Contacts:

Press Office: Claudia Caracausi and Davide Bruzzese, Image Building, +39 02 89011300, nhoa@imagebuilding.it

Financial Communication and Institutional Relations: Chiara Cerri, +39 337 1484534, ir@nhoagroup.com