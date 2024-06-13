Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
BREAKING NEWS: POSITIVE KLINISCHE STUDIE UND EXPERTEN STEIGEN EIN
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
13.06.24
11:14 Uhr
0,990 Euro
-0,030
-2,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9301,28018:51
Dow Jones News
13.06.2024 18:37 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Jun-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
13 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               13 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      246,516 
Highest price paid per share:         90.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          82.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 85.6099p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,745,695 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,745,695) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      85.6099p                    246,516

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
2200               90.00       08:15:23          00070274548TRLO0      XLON 
4847               90.00       08:15:23          00070274549TRLO0      XLON 
6502               89.20       08:37:02          00070275015TRLO0      XLON 
2067               88.80       08:37:03          00070275016TRLO0      XLON 
4134               88.80       08:37:03          00070275017TRLO0      XLON 
2726               89.00       08:52:00          00070275220TRLO0      XLON 
4300               89.00       08:52:00          00070275221TRLO0      XLON 
4284               88.40       09:36:40          00070276147TRLO0      XLON 
2041               88.40       09:36:40          00070276148TRLO0      XLON 
7246               88.40       09:36:40          00070276149TRLO0      XLON 
851                87.40       10:29:45          00070277044TRLO0      XLON 
5470               87.40       10:29:45          00070277045TRLO0      XLON 
903                87.80       10:49:42          00070277464TRLO0      XLON 
700                87.80       11:24:42          00070278419TRLO0      XLON 
3959               87.80       11:24:42          00070278420TRLO0      XLON 
1636               87.80       11:24:42          00070278421TRLO0      XLON 
6866               87.40       11:30:45          00070278535TRLO0      XLON 
1329               87.60       11:30:45          00070278536TRLO0      XLON 
5787               87.60       11:30:45          00070278538TRLO0      XLON 
1672               87.60       11:30:45          00070278537TRLO0      XLON 
5552               87.60       11:30:45          00070278539TRLO0      XLON 
1114               87.20       11:30:45          00070278540TRLO0      XLON 
4100               87.60       11:30:45          00070278541TRLO0      XLON 
4100               87.60       11:30:45          00070278542TRLO0      XLON 
1248               87.60       11:30:45          00070278543TRLO0      XLON 
6743               87.00       11:40:59          00070278691TRLO0      XLON 
6750               87.00       11:40:59          00070278690TRLO0      XLON 
5901               86.20       11:59:36          00070278961TRLO0      XLON 
1227               86.20       11:59:36          00070278962TRLO0      XLON 
3940               86.40       12:22:16          00070279583TRLO0      XLON 
6575               86.40       12:40:10          00070279836TRLO0      XLON 
461                86.20       12:43:22          00070279865TRLO0      XLON 
5590               86.20       12:43:22          00070279866TRLO0      XLON 
6295               85.20       12:49:31          00070279914TRLO0      XLON 
5758               84.00       13:00:10          00070280032TRLO0      XLON 
3840               84.80       13:30:26          00070280571TRLO0      XLON 
2945               84.80       13:30:26          00070280572TRLO0      XLON 
1671               84.80       13:43:42          00070281060TRLO0      XLON 
1784               84.80       13:43:42          00070281061TRLO0      XLON 
6967               84.20       14:38:00          00070282246TRLO0      XLON 
7001               84.20       14:38:00          00070282247TRLO0      XLON 
1101               84.20       14:38:00          00070282248TRLO0      XLON 
221                84.20       14:38:00          00070282249TRLO0      XLON 
2224               84.20       14:38:00          00070282250TRLO0      XLON 
2357               84.20       14:38:00          00070282251TRLO0      XLON 
44                84.20       14:38:00          00070282252TRLO0      XLON 
7181               84.20       14:38:08          00070282256TRLO0      XLON 
4000               84.00       14:39:16          00070282306TRLO0      XLON 
1092               84.00       14:39:16          00070282307TRLO0      XLON 
1359               84.00       14:39:16          00070282308TRLO0      XLON 
1462               83.80       14:46:00          00070282516TRLO0      XLON 
552                83.60       14:49:00          00070282641TRLO0      XLON 
866                83.60       14:49:00          00070282642TRLO0      XLON 
674                83.80       14:49:00          00070282643TRLO0      XLON 
866                83.80       14:49:00          00070282644TRLO0      XLON 
5830               83.80       14:49:00          00070282645TRLO0      XLON 
6495               83.00       14:55:37          00070282890TRLO0      XLON 
6204               83.00       14:55:37          00070282891TRLO0      XLON 
7740               83.00       14:55:37          00070282892TRLO0      XLON 
4359               83.00       14:57:50          00070282944TRLO0      XLON 
4511               82.40       14:59:56          00070283041TRLO0      XLON 
2723               82.40       14:59:56          00070283042TRLO0      XLON 
1603               82.00       15:48:52          00070285486TRLO0      XLON 
1911               82.00       15:57:05          00070285848TRLO0      XLON 
57                82.00       15:57:50          00070285876TRLO0      XLON 
1169               82.00       15:58:25          00070285891TRLO0      XLON 
761                82.00       15:58:31          00070285895TRLO0      XLON 
4516               82.00       15:58:41          00070285905TRLO0      XLON 
628                82.00       15:58:41          00070285906TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.