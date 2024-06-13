Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - 2464186 Ontario Inc. (the "Acquiror") announces the acquisition of 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of Signature Resources Ltd. (the "Company").

On May 2, 2024 the Company announced that it was launching a non-brokered private placement of flow through shares ("FT Shares") and non-flow through shares ("NFT Shares") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Offering"). On May 22, 2024 the Company announced that the previously announced C$1,000,000 offering was being upsized to C$2.1M.

The Acquiror purchased 10,000,000 Shares of the Company in the Offering.

As a result of the acquisition of 10,000,000 Common Shares, the Acquiror owns, beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 21,769,309 common shares, representing approximately 14.63% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares on undiluted basis or 15.34 % on an undiluted basis on a partially diluted basis (assuming 890,000 stock options and 167,261 warrants held by the Acquiror). A copy of the early warning report to be filed by 2464186 Ontario Inc. in connection with the Private Placement described above will be available on SEDAR+.

