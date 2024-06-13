

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's sale of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted above average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.403 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



Last month, the Treasury sold $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.635 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand, while this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.



The Treasury Department also announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds on Thursday.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Tuesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting below average demand.



