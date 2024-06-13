Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as investment manager or investment advisor for one or more investment funds ("Regal") announced today that they had acquired an aggregate of 2,613,086 Common Shares and 86,914 related financial instruments (collectively, the "Securities") of Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ("RSM" or, the "Corporation"). Regal acquired the Securities on June 11, 2024 pursuant to the closing of a private placement of 16,000,000 common shares of the Corporation at a purchase price of AUD$0.50 (CAD$0.45) per common share for gross proceeds of AUD$8,000,000 (CAD$7,200,000) (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, Regal owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 7,381,471 common shares in RSM, which represented approximately 9.67% of the total issued and outstanding common shares. As a result of the Acquisition, Regal now owns directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 9,994,557 common shares, which represents approximately 10.82% of the total issued and outstanding common shares in RSM and 86,914 related financial instruments (equity swaps), which represents economic exposure to approximately 0.09% of the total issued and outstanding common shares in RSM.

The Acquisition was conducted for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Regal may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Corporation in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with RSM's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Ian Cameron

Level 47, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place

Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Telephone: (02) 8197 4333

