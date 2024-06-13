Physical Therapy Supplies Market Poised for USD 27.1 Billion by 2034, Driven by Aging Population and Tech Advancements | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The physical therapy supplies market is expected to grow due to an aging population needing rehabilitation and technological advancements offering more effective treatments. Regions like India and China are anticipated to see significant growth due to their developing healthcare sectors. Download a sample report to explore the competitive landscape and key market player share.

NEWARK, Del., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The physical therapy supplies market is predicted to reach USD 16.3 billion in 2024. The CAGR for physical therapy supplies is forecast to be 5.2% between 2024 and 2034. According to estimates, the market will reach USD 27.1 billion by 2034.

Physical therapy equipment is used to enhance mobility, build strength, support healing, and preserve general health through various means. Having personal equipment during physical therapy provides patients with an opportunity to manage their recovery process.

Patients suffering from pain due to an injury or neurological disorder cannot recover without physical therapy. As a result of the combination of traditional equipment and contemporary technology, physical therapy education enhances the function of a patient's motor system. Physical therapists use a variety of equipment depending on the patient's physical condition and needs during physical therapy.

Various physical therapy techniques have been studied to determine their efficacy for neurological disorders, musculoskeletal conditions, and post-surgical rehabilitation. A number of these studies have evaluated the effects that particular methods, exercises, or modalities may have on patient outcomes, functional improvement, and quality of life of the patients involved.

Several studies have examined how technological advancements are influencing physical therapy instruments and equipment. As part of this, wearable technology can be used for tracking patient progress, virtual reality (VR) can be used for pain control and rehabilitation, and remote physical therapy can be provided through telehealth platforms.

"Physical therapy supplies are expected to experience rapid growth due to the introduction of more advanced medical equipment and the expansion of rehabilitation centers. Interdisciplinary approaches to healthcare and innovations in medical technology have resulted in a new generation of innovative healthcare devices on the market. The demand for these devices is expected to expand." - says, Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Physical Therapy Supplies Market

Historically, physical therapy supplies generated a 4.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

A CAGR of 5% is predicted for the United States market through 2034.

India is expected to exhibit a 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

A CAGR of 5.8% is expected to be achieved between 2024 and 2034 in China's market.

Based on type, ultrasound captured 42% of the market in 2023. It is expected that the market will continue to grow in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

A wide range of physical therapy supplies can be found in the market, including exercise equipment, electrotherapy devices, mobility aids, treatment tables, and other accessories.

The physical therapy supplies industry is largely driven by businesses that provide products that assist patients in their recovery and rehabilitation. In light of the ever-increasing need for efficient physical therapy and rehabilitation solutions, the market is expected to continue to grow.

Recent Development

In August 2024, Physiotattva partnered with BTL to create an industry-leading pain management system. By using BTL, patients receive advanced rehabilitation equipment, focusing on pain pathways such as pain gates, opioid theory, and nociceptors. By 2025, the company intends to operate in at least two countries, five states, and 15 cities, and have about a hundred centers.

