

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said its stockholders approved the ratification of the 2018 chief executive officer Performance Award and the redomestication of the company to Texas. Tesla has submitted all filings to effectuate its conversion into a Texas corporation and can confirm that the company is now incorporated in Texas.



A stockholder proposal regarding reduction of director terms to one year was rejected by the company's stockholders.



Tesla proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 was approved by the company's stockholders.



