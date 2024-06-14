Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 13 juin/Jun 2024) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 14 juin 2024.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. Technology HSLV Highlander Silver Corp. Mining METX ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Diversified Industries WIFI American Aires Inc. Technology

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BIGG BIGG Digital Assets Inc Technology BNXT BioNxt Solutions Inc. Life Sciences CXXI C21 Investments Inc. Life Sciences DTC Defence Therapeutics Inc Life Sciences

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

