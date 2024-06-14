

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen declined to a record low of 176.69 against the Swiss franc, a 16-year low of 201.46 against the pound and a 16-year low of 201.46 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 174.90, 200.39 and 157.13, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the yen edged down to 169.65 and 97.21 from Thursday's closing value of 168.71 and 96.79, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to near 2-week lows of 104.77 and 115.00 from yesterday's closing quotes of 104.19 and 114.32, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 178.00 against the franc, 202.00 against the pound, 160.00 against the greenback, 172.00 against the euro, 99.00 against the kiwi, 106.00 against the aussie and 117.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken