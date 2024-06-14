Brickken is selected to participate in the European Blockchain Regulatory Sandbox

The European Commission's regulatory sandbox enables blockchain technology providers and regulators to collaborate in a secure environment.

Brickken, having tokenized assets worth 200 million euros, continues to lead in tokenization after joining PwC's digital assets program and partnering with industry leaders like Chainlink, Psalion and Keyrock.

Coinbase will work with Brickken and partners in the European Commission sandbox to establish best practices for secure onchain products.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickken, a Barcelona-based startup pioneering in the tokenization of real-world assets, announced today its selection to participate in the European Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) Regulatory Sandbox. This regulatory sandbox, driven by the European Commission, will provide legal certainty for decentralized technological solutions, including blockchain, by identifying deployment obstacles from a legal and regulatory perspective and sharing the best practices.

With this inclusion Brickken will be able to develop and optimize its solutions within a secure environment, boosting its acceptance among institutional clients, market operators, and bond issuers, thereby facilitating its entry into new markets.

Edwin Mata, CEO and co-founder of Brickken, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "This opportunity validates our innovative approach to asset tokenization and also allows us to collaborate with regulators and industry leaders to build a stronger and more reliable blockchain ecosystem. The experience and knowledge we gain in this regulatory sandbox will be invaluable for our future growth and success."

Brickken's inclusion signifies another milestone in its mission to revolutionize tokenization. Recently selected for PwC's Scale program, Brickken continues advancing blockchain adoption among institutional clients and capital markets. Partnerships with industry giants such asPsalion and Chainlink, the world's leading real-world asset tokenization technology, used by global financial institutions solidifying its leading position.

Brickken and Coinbase will combine their expertise to advance best practices for infrastructure and market structure powering the tokensation of real-world assets. Brickken brings their know-how in tokenization and technology, and will build solutions on infrastructure supported by Coinbase such as Wallet and Base.

Brickken, founded in 2020 in Barcelona, operates in over 14 countries, tokenizing more than €200 million in assets, serving over 50 clients, and achieving over 100% year-on-year growth.

About Brickken

Brickken is leading the rapidly emerging Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization space. Its Digital Asset Suite enables businesses to create, sell, and manage digital Assets backed by RWA's. https://brickken.com/links

Web: https://www.brickken.com/

