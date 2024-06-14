The Safavi Impact Institute Sponsors NASA's Space Center Houston's pilot education program in Austria

Key News Highlights:

The Safavi Impact Institute signs a cooperative agreement with Martin Polaschek, Austria's Federal Minister of Education, Science and Research and with Mr. William Harris, CEO of NASA's Space Center Houston

The Safavi Impact Institute will be sponsoring the Moonshot programme in Austria

The Moonshot programme will be delivered by Novi Education, Space Center Houston's globally aligned education provider

VIENNA, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safavi Impact Institute in Austria has signed a cooperation agreement with the Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research and representatives of the US space agency NASA's Space Center Houston to sponsor an education programme.

As announced by Federal Minister Mr. Martin Polaschek, The Safavi Impact Institute will sponsor for the first time the Austria pilot programme of Space Center Houston's Moonshot education curriculum.

Candidate schools will be selected through a competition that has already started. Students will have the exciting opportunity to take "NASA courses". Minister Martin Polaschek, Federal Minister of Education, Science and Research and Mr. William Harris, CEO of NASA's Space Center Houston, Mr. Francesco Reza Safavi, co-founder of the philanthropic The Safavi Impact Institute and Novi Education co-founder Mr. Francesco De Ferrari, signed a cooperation agreement for the first time in the history of Austrian education policy.

The Moonshot programme will be delivered by Novi Education Pte. Ltd., the globally aligned education provider of NASA's Space Center Houston. Mr. Harris stated "We are honored to be a partner of Austria, Novi Education and The Safavi Impact Institute".

"The space race is on, and we would like to help students in Austria to have the opportunity to be a part of that" said Mr. Francesco Reza Safavi, co-founder of The Safavi Impact Institute. Mr. Safavi further added "We are honored for The Safavi Impact Institute to bring to Austria such a milestone project and to also sponsor the pilot programme."

About The Safavi Philanthropic Initiative:

Safavi Philanthropic Initiative's mission is to improve lives and engage future leaders to address society's challenges. The Initiative provides resources and financial support to organizations and individuals that help achieve this mission. The initiative does not accept any donations or charitable contributions.

Contact: Ms. Mirin Goh mirin.goh@safaviphilanthropic.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438577/NASA_Signing_Ceremony_Austria.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438578/The_Safavi_Impact_Institute_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-safavi-impact-institute-sponsors-nasas-space-center-houstons-pilot-education-program-in-austria-302172838.html