Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14
[14.06.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.06.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|17,973,600.00
|EUR
|0
|166,063,891.27
|9.2393
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.06.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|938,653.16
|93.1204