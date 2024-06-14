Anzeige
Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T4
Tradegate
14.06.24
09:36 Uhr
32,760 Euro
+0,100
+0,31 %
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2024 09:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 17 June 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A               
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 94,488,303 shares (USD 944.883,03) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        26,938 shares (USD 269,38)     
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  94,515,241 shares (USD 945.152,41) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  ·     26,766 shares - DKK 170.3
            ·     172 shares - DKK 0.07  
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
