DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (USDELLE LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.1526 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3473112 CODE: USDELLE LN ISIN: OL1691909508

June 14, 2024 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)