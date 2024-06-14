DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ LN) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2024 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 30.1957 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1452321 CODE: PRIZ LN ISIN: LU1931974429 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIZ LN Sequence No.: 328067 EQS News ID: 1925457 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 14, 2024 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)