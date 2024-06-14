DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2024 / 09:23 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.3885 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4781960 CODE: PRIG LN ISIN: LU1931975236

June 14, 2024 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)