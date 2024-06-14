DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc (CH5 LN) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 156.3674 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5566578 CODE: CH5 LN ISIN: LU1834986900 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834986900 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LN Sequence No.: 328045 EQS News ID: 1925413 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 14, 2024 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)