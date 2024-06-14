DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.2442 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9369355 CODE: AEMD LN ISIN: LU1737652583 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD LN Sequence No.: 328023 EQS News ID: 1925369 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925369&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)