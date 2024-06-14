DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (CE2D LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.2445 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5431197 CODE: CE2D LN ISIN: LU1737652310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CE2D LN Sequence No.: 328022 EQS News ID: 1925367 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925367&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)