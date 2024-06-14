DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 222.3657 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1489250 CODE: ANXU LN ISIN: LU1681038326 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXU LN Sequence No.: 328143 EQS News ID: 1925625 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 14, 2024 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)