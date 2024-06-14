

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro slid to a 2-year low of 0.8405 against the pound, a 3-1/2-month low of 0.9529 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 1-1/2-month of 1.0690 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8525, 0.9607 and 1.0745, respectively.



The euro edged down to 168.34 against the yen, from an early high of 169.80.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro slipped to 1.6164 and 1.7422 from early highs of 1.6219 and 1.7482, respectively.



Moving away from an early high of 1.4766 against the Canadian dollar, the euro dropped to more than a 1-1/2-month of 1.0690.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.81 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc, 1.06 against the greenback, 165.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the aussie, 1.73 against the kiwi and 1.45 against the loonie.



