Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

14 June 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 13 June 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.689 million Including current year income and expenses £50.932 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 267.12p Including current year income and expenses 278.40p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.80p Including current year income and expenses 267.97p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

