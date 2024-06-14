

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental and Rheinmetall have signed a letter of intent to cooperate to partly cover Rheinmetall's fast-growing personnel requirements in the coming years with Continental employees affected by the transformation. Continental has already concluded cooperation agreements with Stiebel Eltron and Siemens Mobility.



Ariane Reinhart, Executive Board member for Human Relations and Sustainability, said: 'The profound changes in all industries can only be tackled together. Rheinmetall is now the third company we have enlisted as part of our 'from work to work' initiative to provide new job opportunities for employees affected by the transformation.'



Rheinmetall noted that it targets sales growth of up to 40 percent in the current fiscal year, with correspondingly high personnel requirements in the longer term.



