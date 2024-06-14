

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Data from the U.S. that showed an unexpected decline in producer price inflation as well as an unexpected jump in initial jobless claims bolstered rate cut expectations amidst the Fed's single rate cut hint on Wednesday.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the negative zone. European benchmarks are trading in negative territory amidst political uncertainty. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note amidst the Bank of Japan's widely expected pause and hints of tapering of bond purchases.



Dollar Index rallied. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices slipped amidst concerns about oversupply. Easing bond yields supported gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are moving mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,409.00, down 0.62% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,415.90, down 0.33% Germany's DAX at 18,114.75, down 0.82% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,148.28, down 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 7,562.60, down 1.89% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,876.95, down 1.19% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,854.50, up 0.36% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,724.30, down 0.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,032.63, up 0.12% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,941.78, down 0.94%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0686, down 0.46% GBP/USD at 1.2716, down 0.34% USD/JPY at 157.47, up 0.29% AUD/USD at 0.6614, down 0.32% USD/CAD at 1.3760, up 0.13% Dollar Index at 105.64, up 0.43%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.218%, down 0.52% Germany at 2.3865%, down 4.20% France at 3.170%, down 0.35% U.K. at 4.1030%, down 0.49% Japan at 0.938%, up 0.86%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $82.56, down 0.23%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $78.31, down 0.39%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,333.00, up 0.65%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,038.18, down 0.72% Ethereum at $3,517.57, up 0.60% BNB at $608.32, up 0.36% Solana at $148.03, down 2.37% XRP at $0.4793, down 1.61%.



