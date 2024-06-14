DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 14-Jun-2024 / 10:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings DATE: June 14, 2024 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Garanti BBVA's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at "B", Long-Term Local Currency IDR at "B+" and the outlooks of such IDRs at Positive, on June 13, 2024. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Garanti BBVA's Viability Rating (VR) to "b+" from "b" and removed it from Rating Watch Positive placed in March 2024. Bank's current ratings are as follows: Current Rating Prior Long Term FC IDR B / Positive Outlook B / Positive Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR B+ / Positive Outlook B+ / Positive Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating b+ b (Rating Watch Positive) Shareholder Support b b National Long Term Rating AA(tur) AA(tur) Long term senior unsecured debt B B Short term senior unsecured debt B B Subordinated debt B- B-

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 328147 EQS News ID: 1925707 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)