Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
14.06.24
08:02 Uhr
2,900 Euro
-0,120
-3,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
14.06.2024 12:25 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 
14-Jun-2024 / 10:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 
DATE: June 14, 2024 
 
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Garanti BBVA's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at "B", Long-Term 
Local Currency IDR at "B+" and the outlooks of such IDRs at Positive, on June 13, 2024. At the same time, Fitch has 
upgraded Garanti BBVA's Viability Rating (VR) to "b+" from "b" and removed it from Rating Watch Positive placed in 
March 2024. Bank's current ratings are as follows: 
 
                 Current Rating    Prior 
Long Term FC IDR         B / Positive Outlook B / Positive Outlook 
Short Term FC IDR        B           B 
Long Term TL IDR         B+ / Positive Outlook B+ / Positive Outlook 
Short Term TL IDR        B           B 
Viability Rating         b+          b (Rating Watch Positive) 
Shareholder Support       b           b 
National Long Term Rating    AA(tur)        AA(tur) 
Long term senior unsecured debt B           B 
Short term senior unsecured debt B           B 
Subordinated debt        B-          B-

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 328147 
EQS News ID:  1925707 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
