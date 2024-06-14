Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
14 June 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 13th June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
13th June 2024 57.18p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 56.99p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
14 June 2024