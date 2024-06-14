Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 18 June 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 62,648,011 shares (DKK 62,648,011) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,750 shares (DKK 2,750) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 62,650,761 shares (DKK 62,650,761) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 224.40 --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66