EXCHANGE NOTICE, 14 JUNE, 2024 SHARES A total of 94 831 552 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 17, 2024. Identifiers of Exel Composites Oyj's share: Trading code: EXL1V ISIN code: FI0009007306 Orderbook id: 24265 Number of shares: 106 728 395 Trading ends: Trading code: EXL1VN0124 ISIN code: FI4000571146 Orderbook id: 337861 Last trading day: June 14, 2024