BEYOND Hospitality: Seven days to go: CONMEBOL Copa América 2024? and the Official Hospitality program are one week away from kick off

MIAMI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With just seven days remaining until the highly anticipated kick-off of CONMEBOL Copa América 2024?, the wait is almost over. South America's football governing body, Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (CONMEBOL), and Official Hospitality provider BEYOND Hospitality are ready to welcome fans to this spectacular tournament.

Here are seven key numbers to keep in mind during the count down to the big day:

1916: CONMEBOL's Copa América tournament is the oldest international football tournament, having been first held 108 years ago. 14 stadiums, spanning 10 states: Host venues are located across the United States. 32 games, scheduled throughout the 25 days of intense competition. 16 teams will participate, including 10 from CONMEBOL -?Argentina,?Bolivia, Brazil,?Chile,?Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela - and six from Concacaf (covering North America, Central America and the Caribbean). This includes the hosts (USA), Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico, Canada, and Panama. June 20 to July 14, 2024: The tournament kicks off next week in Atlanta (GA). Three tiers of hospitality: Offering diverse options for fans to enhance their CONMEBOL Copa América 2024? experience. Two or three games per venue: Providing fans with ample opportunities to experience the action firsthand.

Ticket-inclusive hospitality: available in three tiers

Official Hospitality is still available in limited stadiums and venues. Each package is inclusive of a guaranteed match ticket, exclusive hospitality area access, enviable in-stadium seats, and an expertly crafted food and beverage service designed to elevate the entire matchday experience. Fans can choose from three product tiers:

Premium and distinguished Insignia Lounge.

Stylish and sophisticated Copa Lounge.

Comfortable and convenient Club Copa.

Note: All hospitality products are subject to availability and sold according to the terms of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 Hospitality Sales Regulations and BEYOND Hospitality's service level criteria.

CONMEBOL Copa America 2024?.

CONMEBOL Copa América 2024? will be played in the United States and includes ten CONMEBOL teams and six Concacaf guest teams. In this edition, this traditional tournament will be organized by both confederations. The six Concacaf teams qualify through the Concacaf Nations League 2023/24. The qualified representative teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean are the United States, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Canada and Costa Rica. This 48th edition of one of the most important competitions of the continent will be only the second time in the tournament's history that it will host 16 teams (previously the 2016 edition, which was also held in the United States). Ten South American FIFA World Cup title holder players and the biggest stars in world football will be taking to the field this June and July to play 32 matches in this edition of the tournament.

