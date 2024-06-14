Anzeige
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Düsseldorf
14.06.24
08:12 Uhr
3,895 Euro
-0,525
-11,88 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
14.06.2024 15:13 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of April 30, 2024

DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of April 30, 2024 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of 
April 30, 2024 
14-Jun-2024 / 14:41 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting 
rights and shares comprising the share capital as of 
April 30, 2024 
 
Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des 
marchés financiers (AMF). 
 
 
 
Date     Total number of shares comprising the  Total number of theoretical   Total number of exercisable 
       share capital              voting rights          voting rights1 
31/05/2024  22 306 095               30 898 384            30 875 955

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For further information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 

Seitosei.Actifin 
2CRSi 
            Foucauld Charavay 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA 
            Financial Communication 
Head of Communication 
            01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 60 
            foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSI Shares and voting rights monthly report - May 2024 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   AL2SI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 1925789 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1925789 14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2024 08:41 ET (12:41 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
