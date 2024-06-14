Anzeige
Freitag, 14.06.2024
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
14.06.24
15:29 Uhr
3,000 Euro
-0,040
-1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
14.06.2024 15:48 Uhr
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 13 June 2024 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum IncomeEx-dividend		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 273.65 268.90
NAV with debt at fair value 278.31 273.56

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

14 June 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2024 PR Newswire
