14.06.2024 16:10 Uhr
Concerning Lightyear Europe AS membership on Nasdaq Tallinn

Pursuant to Lightyear Europe AS application and the Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules,
the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn has made the decision to approve
Lightyear Europe AS as a member of Nasdaq Tallinn as of June 17, 2024. 

Lightyear Europe AS will trade on Regulated and First North equities and fixed
income markets under trading code LYEU. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+372 640 8847
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
