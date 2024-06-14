Concerning Lightyear Europe AS membership on Nasdaq Vilnius

Pursuant to Lightyear Europe AS application and the Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules, the Management Board of Nasdaq Vilnius has made the decision to approve Lightyear Europe AS as a member of Nasdaq Vilnius as of June 17, 2024. Lightyear Europe AS will trade on Regulated and First North equities and fixed income markets under trading code LYEU. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.