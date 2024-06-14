Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - RingLogix, a leading provider of white-label VoIP and UCaaS solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of RingOS 2.2. This latest version of the platform introduces a range of powerful features and enhancements designed to optimize operations for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), ensure compliance, and deliver an exceptional user experience.





"RingOS 2.2 is a game-changer for MSPs who want more money, more control, and more time," said Albert Diaz, CEO of RingLogix. "We've listened to our partners and developed features that simplify compliance, enhance billing processes, and ultimately make it easier for MSPs to do business and satisfy their customers."

One of the standout features of RingOS 2.2 is its 10DLC compliance module, which integrates the submission, management, and billing of 10DLC registrations through The Campaign Registry (TCR). This feature ensures all phone numbers used for SMS/MMS messaging are registered to approved campaigns, enhancing message deliverability and regulatory compliance. The user-friendly registration process automates multiple steps, enabling partners to easily register their customers' brands and campaigns via an intuitive interface. Just like any other service on the RingOS platform, these registrations are automatically billed to the customers, allowing MSPs to focus on their core business without getting bogged down by regulatory requirements.

Additionally, RingOS 2.2 introduces the Other Services module, allowing MSPs to bill for any service they offer, even those unrelated to VoIP and UCaaS, on a single unified invoice. Whether it's IT retainers, a la carte services, licenses, rentals, or any other solution, the platform offers comprehensive subscription management, taxing, invoicing, and payment processing for it. The module's simple yet flexible design accommodates various billing scenarios, with optional fields for tracking details like external service IDs, descriptions, notes, and if applicable, user information. This innovation consolidates billing, reduces the hassle of multiple invoices, and significantly enhances the overall customer experience. MSPs can easily manage accounts receivable and integrate with payment processors for seamless collections, adapting to customers' needs with custom services and subscriptions.

The enhanced billing portal in RingOS 2.2 offers greater control and efficiency. With the updated subscription management module, partners can directly create and edit subscriptions and manage tax mappings. This capability allows for customized service offerings, accurate pricing, and precise tax calculations. The updates also streamline the application of taxes to manual charges, reducing the risk of financial discrepancies. These enhancements empower MSPs to manage their finances more effectively and confidently.

RingOS 2.2 also brings significant support enhancements, including a consolidated support menu that integrates multiple tools into one convenient location. This includes an embedded system and carrier status widget, live chat, ticketing, a comprehensive knowledge base, an updated Partner University, our Go Live Assist scheduler, and access to your Success Manager. These improvements ensure that partners have all the resources and support they need to effectively manage their operations and deliver exceptional service to their customers.

"With RingOS 2.2, we are setting a new standard in the industry," added Diaz. "These updates are designed to enhance our partners' ability to serve their customers, streamline their operations, and ensure compliance with the latest industry standards. We are confident that RingOS 2.2 will add significant value to our MSPs and help them deliver exceptional service."

About RingLogix:

RingLogix is a leading provider of quote to cash software for the delivery of white label VoIP & UCaaS solutions, empowering MSPs to offer reliable, feature-rich communication services. With a focus on innovation and exceptional customer experience, RingLogix offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions that drive growth and success for MSPs in the telecommunications industry.

For more information, please visit: www.ringlogix.com

CONTACTS:

Media / Marketing

Gabriella Fantozzi

305-800-8647 *226

sales@ringlogix.com

Sales / Partnerships

Hussain Alkalaf

305-800-8647 *222

hussain@ringlogix.com

Investor Relations

Alberto Diaz

305-800-8647 *201

albert@ringlogix.com

