Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz in Millionenhöhe – diese Aktie steht vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.06.2024 14:06 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spectrum Group International, Inc.: Spectrum Group International Announces Extension of Election Deadline for Proposed Cash Election Merger

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Group International, Inc. (SPGZ) ("SGI" or the "Company"), an integrated network of leading companies concentrating on numismatics (coins) and paper currency, announced that it is extending the election deadline with respect to its proposal to effect a cash election merger, in which certain eligible shareholders could elect to receive either cash consideration of $22,000 per share of the Company's common stock or shares in a new holding company.

The deadline for eligible shareholders to make an election whether to receive cash or share consideration is being extended from June 14, 2024 to June 24, 2024.

All other terms of the proposed cash election merger remain the same. Shareholders should refer to the Consent and Election Statement that has been distributed in connection with the cash election merger for information concerning the election process and other pertinent information concerning the proposed merger.

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC is serving as Tabulation Agent and Exchange Agent, and D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as Information Agent, for the merger.

About SGI

SGI operates through its subsidiaries as an integrated network of leading companies concentrating on numismatics (coins) and paper currency. The Company is also a merchant/dealer of certain collectibles. The sale of our products is conducted through auctions - both traditional live auctions as well as Internet only auctions - or through merchant/dealer transactions. The Company has offices and auction houses in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company's principal subsidiary is Stack's-Bowers Numismatics, LLC. In addition, through the Company's 38% interest in Spectrum Wine Auctions, LLC, the Company is also engaged in the sale of rare and fine vintage wines.

Contact:
Spectrum Group International, Inc.
Greg Roberts
groberts@spectrumgi.com
949-748-4800


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.