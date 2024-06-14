

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT), Friday announced a partnership with Swiss healthcare company Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and the Netherlands Cancer Institute to conduct a new clinical trial for immune therapy unresponsive metastatic colon cancer.



In the trial listed as NCT06012734, Lixte will contribute its lead compound LB-100, which helps in enhancing response to immunotherapy, whereas Roche will provide atezolizumab and financial support.



Currently, LIXTE's stock is moving up 8.6 percent, to $2.8 on the Nasdaq.



