Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: Forecasted USD 88.9 Billion by 2029, CAGR 10.5% | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%, the global medical equipment maintenance market is anticipated to reach USD 88.9 billion by 2029, up from USD 54.0 billion in 2024. This growth is fueled by the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer, driving up the demand for essential medical devices. Healthcare facilities are increasingly investing in advanced equipment to ensure accurate diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring, necessitating regular maintenance to uphold optimal functionality and reliability. However, the significant initial costs of acquiring medical equipment, coupled with ongoing budget constraints in healthcare facilities, pose challenges, prompting providers to seek cost-effective maintenance solutions. Key players like GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Medtronic plc offer comprehensive maintenance services tailored to meet the diverse needs of healthcare facilities globally, ensuring operational excellence and patient safety.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Industry Dynamics: Growth Drivers in Medical Equipment Maintenance

Growth in Medical Equipment Markets: The global expansion of various medical equipment markets is fueled by the need for safer, more efficient, and higher-quality healthcare. Innovations in the sector further drive this growth, with patients increasingly favoring technologically advanced devices due to improved affordability and accessibility. Distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms and third-party providers, contribute to this growth, facilitated by expanded delivery infrastructure and comprehensive networks.

Restraints: High Initial Costs and Maintenance Expenditure

High Initial Costs and Maintenance Expenditure: Maintenance programs for medical devices are crucial for effective utilization and uptime tracking, especially amid austerity measures. These programs often incorporate asset management solutions leveraging advanced technologies. However, substantial installation and ongoing maintenance expenses hinder adoption. Annual service contract fees, approximately 12% of equipment costs, and cumulative service costs exceeding purchase prices deter many end users from adopting advanced technologies.

Opportunity: Emergence of Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)

Emergence of Independent Service Organizations: Independent Service Organizations (ISOs) are rising, offering maintenance services that OEMs may lack in efficiency and satisfaction. ISOs service multiple device brands, providing centralized management platforms and significantly reducing maintenance costs. With ISOs charging 30-50% less than OEMs for maintenance and repairs, they become increasingly preferred by end users, offering flexible contracts and shorter response times.

Challenge: Survival of Small Players in a Competitive Market

Survival of Small Players: The highly fragmented and competitive medical equipment maintenance market poses challenges for smaller players, including startups and local entities, in sustaining their presence. Substantial capital requirements, logistical challenges, and regulatory hurdles make survival difficult. Larger companies focus on technology development, acquisitions, and partnerships, creating a competitive environment where cost becomes crucial for end users.

Market Ecosystem

Leading players like Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation dominate the medical equipment maintenance market with diversified portfolios, advanced technologies, and global presence, shaping the industry landscape significantly.

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Leads Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Segmented by device type, the medical equipment maintenance market covers various categories, including diagnostic imaging equipment, surgical equipment, dental equipment, and more. Notably, in 2023, the diagnostic imaging equipment segment held the largest market share. The rapid technological evolution in this sector necessitates frequent upgrades, driving demand for maintenance services. Staying current with technological advancements is crucial for healthcare facilities to maintain competitiveness and efficacy, prompting investments in maintenance to optimize equipment performance and deliver enhanced diagnostic capabilities.

Multi-Vendor OEMs Dominate Maintenance Services

Segmented by service provider, the market includes multi-vendor OEMs, single-vendor OEMs, ISOS, and in-house maintenance. Multi-vendor OEMs command the largest share, offering customized maintenance solutions tailored to the unique requirements and financial constraints of healthcare institutions. This tailored approach enhances operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness while ensuring the reliability and longevity of critical medical equipment.

Preventive Maintenance Foreseen for Substantial Growth

Segmented by service type, the market comprises operational, corrective, and preventive maintenance. The preventive maintenance segment is expected to witness significant growth due to its proactive benefits. By implementing preventive maintenance protocols, healthcare facilities cultivate continuous improvement, enhancing operational efficiency, minimizing downtime, and sustaining the reliability and performance of critical medical equipment assets.

Hospitals Lead End User Segment

Segmented by end users, hospitals account for the largest share, actively involved in improving operational efficiency and patient care quality. Maintenance services play a crucial role in ensuring the dependability, effectiveness, and durability of medical equipment assets, contributing to seamless healthcare delivery and enhanced patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Premium Contracts Dominate Contract Types

Segmented by contract type, premium contracts hold the largest share, offering customizable pricing models and flexible payment terms tailored to facility budgetary constraints. This bespoke approach ensures maintenance services remain accessible while optimizing cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Market

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing market, driven by government healthcare reforms, investments in maintenance infrastructure, and increasing demand for high-quality healthcare services. The influx of medical tourists further boosts demand for well-maintained medical equipment in hospitals and medical centers, driving market growth in the region.

Recent Developments in Medical Equipment Maintenance:

In October 2023, GE Healthcare partnered with reLink Medical to offer asset management solutions, aiding healthcare providers in reducing medical device waste, enhancing operational efficiency, and maximizing equipment utilization. This collaboration aims to optimize resources by assisting in managing end-of-life medical equipment effectively. May 2023 witnessed Siemens Healthineers and CommonSpirit Health acquiring Block Imaging to provide sustainable options and meet the increasing demand for multi-vendor imaging parts and services in the U.S. hospitals, health systems, and other care sites. April 2023 saw Koninklijke Philips collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop and deploy generative AI applications. This partnership offers migration expertise, cost analysis, and cybersecurity technical support for customers transitioning from on-premises to cloud-based solutions, facilitating seamless integration and deployment.

