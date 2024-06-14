GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare to Provide Programming & Talent Support for the 2024 SEICon Esports Stage as Programming Partner

The Sports, Entertainment & Innovation Conference "SEICon" Takes Place on July 15 - 17 in Las Vegas

GameSquare Will Feature Activations, Presentations and Panels from Industry Leaders in the Gaming, Esports, and Media Markets

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced that it has been engaged as gaming and esports programming partner for the 2024 SEICon in Las Vegas on July 15 - 17, 2024 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. SEICon is the first of its kind Sports, Entertainment & Innovation Conference hosting thought leaders and subject matter experts from across the globe to educate, collaborate and create dynamic ventures together.

As part of the conference, GameSquare will program the GameSquare Gamer Zone, showcasing industry leaders across the gaming, esports and media markets through presentations, panels, brand activations, and collegiate esports competitions. The GameSquare Gamer Zone will also feature an immersive 2v2 UEFN station allowing attendees to get hands on with different in-game experiences; the Esports Arcade featuring a modular activation area with arcade cabinets and games showcase for attendees to enjoy; and the Strategy Lounge, providing a dedicated meeting place for participants to engage, network and explore ways for brands to enter the esports landscape. In addition, GameSquare will be hosting a happy hour networking mixer for key executives and industry thought leaders to share key innovation trends and opportunities in the gaming and esports category.

"We are excited to partner with SEICon to program the GameSquare Gamer Zone to showcase top industry leaders and engage with brands looking to enter the esports and gaming market," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "According to a November 2023 Forbes article, the global gaming and esports market is 'greater than the global revenue generated by the music and movie industries combined.' We are thrilled to help promote our industry within the greater sports, entertainment, and innovation ecosystem."

At SEICon 2024, GameSquare will highlight its Programming Partner capabilities with unparalleled strategy development, talent curation and development of proprietary properties. In addition, the Company will showcase how it helps brands pursue opportunities that connect them with a diverse range of audiences, in this instance sports and entertainment executives as well as students looking to grow their careers in the esports space.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with GameSquare as our gaming and esports programming partner at SEICon 2024 and beyond", said Shawn Garrity, CEO of SEICon. "GameSquare's market leading programming capabilities and in-depth knowledge of the category make them the perfect choice to level up the attendee experience at our event this year".

Visit www.sei-con.org for more information on SEICon and for an exclusive offer on tickets use the code GAMESQUARE.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With an audience reach of 1 billion digitally native consumers across our media network and roster of creators, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About SEICon

SEICon2024 is the next-gen conference that empowers academia, corporations, government, organizations, and non-profit entities to align, accelerating the development of new products, services and technologies that will elevate the entire market and improve the future of sports and entertainment for all. The inaugural three-day conference (July 15-17, 2024) includes an innovation hub, daily keynotes, seminars/sessions, roundtables, and daily wrap parties with music entertainment. For more information, visit sei-con.org.

Forward-Looking Information

